Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $297.39 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.17.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

