Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -276.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

