Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Assurant worth $26,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.75.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

