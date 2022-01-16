ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to 3,850.00

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 4,000.00 to 3,850.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,742.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $31.81 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

