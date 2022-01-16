ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,338 ($31.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,378.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38).

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

