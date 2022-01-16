Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 490 ($6.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.13).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 375 ($5.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.20). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 414.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.49.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

