Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.09.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

