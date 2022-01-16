Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.08.

AHH stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 357.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 227.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

