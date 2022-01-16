ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 694 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.