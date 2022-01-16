ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

