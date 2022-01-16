ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

