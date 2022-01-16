ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 5,977 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,494 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zumiez worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $997.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

