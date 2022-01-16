ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 357.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

