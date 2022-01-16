ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

