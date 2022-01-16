Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $4.02 million and $878,902.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

