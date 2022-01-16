Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arena is set to be acquired by Pfizer. An acquisition by Pfizer, if successful, will enable the company to advance the development of its pipeline. Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate, etrasimod. The fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support the clinical development of this candidate. Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. The company faced a setback in March 2021 after the failure of olorinab in a mid-stage IBS study. Arena lost a stream of revenues with the withdrawal of Belviq, thereby increasing its dependence on the successful development of its pipeline candidates. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $324,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

