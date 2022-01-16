APYSwap Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $98,696.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.12 or 0.07738121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,122.51 or 0.99604401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008159 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

