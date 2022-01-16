Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 357,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied UV by 32.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $2.22 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.39.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

