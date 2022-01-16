Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was up 3.8% on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $178.00. The stock traded as high as $163.66 and last traded at $163.13. Approximately 361,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,985,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,021,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.