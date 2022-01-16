Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,184,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,728,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

