Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $164.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.00. 11,432,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,186. Applied Materials has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.