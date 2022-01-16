Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

