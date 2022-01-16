AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $121.14

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.14, but opened at $116.05. AppFolio shares last traded at $116.15, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

