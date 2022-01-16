AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $121.14

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.14, but opened at $116.05. AppFolio shares last traded at $116.15, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
