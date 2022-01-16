Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report sales of $560.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $519.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE APO traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

