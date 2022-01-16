ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $69.38 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $69.38 million and $829,424.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.78 or 0.07746674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.11 or 1.00014933 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008278 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 88,447,352 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

