Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.56.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $273.45 on Friday. AON has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.95.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

