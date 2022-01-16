Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $510.72 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $510.72 million and approximately $38.69 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $27.40 or 0.00063667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.82 or 0.07697642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,796.94 or 0.99442626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

