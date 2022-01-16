Antiample (XAMP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

