Ankr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.46 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $758.80 million and approximately $32.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

