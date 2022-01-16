Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($74.15).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.