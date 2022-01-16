Andrew Rashbass Buys 4,455 Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Andrew Rashbass acquired 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 898 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £40,005.90 ($54,304.19).

LON ERM opened at GBX 895 ($12.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £978.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 964.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,013.05. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 867.33 ($11.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,124 ($15.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.76) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.76) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

