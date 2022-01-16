Analyzing Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A 4D pharma $690,000.00 106.92 -$30.50 million ($0.37) -12.14

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.66% -27.68% 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

4D pharma has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 735.13%. Given 4D pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

4D pharma beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

