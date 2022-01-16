Analyzing EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vroom alerts:

This table compares Vroom and EzFill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion 0.81 -$202.80 million ($2.23) -3.60 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EzFill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vroom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vroom and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 0 3 7 0 2.70 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vroom presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 363.84%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -11.36% -25.76% -14.42% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vroom beats EzFill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.