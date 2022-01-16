Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $24.60

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $741.30 million, a PE ratio of 153.25 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

