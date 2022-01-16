Analysts Set Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $46.29

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

