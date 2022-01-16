Analysts Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT at $86.00

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CFRUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 1,162,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,059. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

