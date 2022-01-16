Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $49.22

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 997.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,480,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,801,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 345,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

