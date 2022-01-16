Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $478.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.