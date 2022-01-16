Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $88.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $517.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

