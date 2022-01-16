Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NYMT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.