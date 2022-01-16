Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.92 Million

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report sales of $594.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.48 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $330.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

