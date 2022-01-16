Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.79). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,464,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 1,386,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,332. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.