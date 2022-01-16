Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.92. 546,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,761. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.