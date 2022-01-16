Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

APA traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $33.29. 11,021,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

