Analysts Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report sales of $181.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.30 million to $182.50 million. Akumin posted sales of $58.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $424.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.95 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

AKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 25,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,201. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.