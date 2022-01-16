Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce sales of $53.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.20 million. TrueCar reported sales of $63.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.73. 437,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,873. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $352,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 91,941 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TrueCar by 81.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

