Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

