Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

