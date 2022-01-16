Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce sales of $301.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.