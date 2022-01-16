Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.26. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7,400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 12,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,660. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 million, a P/E ratio of -219.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $109,000. Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.